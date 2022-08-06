Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Porter (DDG 78) Maintenance [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Porter (DDG 78) Maintenance

    BALTIC SEA

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    220608-N-DE439-1095 BALTIC SEA (June 8, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Heidi R. Fernandez, from Las Vegas, Nev., performs multimeter continuity readings aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), June 8, 2022, during exercise BALTOPS22. BALTOPS22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 07:44
    Photo ID: 7264059
    VIRIN: 220608-N-DE439-1095
    Resolution: 4064x2903
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter (DDG 78) Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Almagissel Schuring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    maintenance
    USS Porter
    DDG 78
    BALTOPS22

