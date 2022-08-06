220608-N-DE439-1088 BALTIC SEA (June 8, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Aaron Zapanta, from Barrigada, Guam, takes local control during a fire drill evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), June 8, 2022, during exercise BALTOPS22. BALTOPS22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 07:44 Photo ID: 7264062 VIRIN: 220608-N-DE439-1390 Resolution: 4022x2873 Size: 676.55 KB Location: BALTIC SEA Hometown: BARRIGADA, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter (DDG 78) Fire Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Almagissel Schuring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.