Camp Zama BOSS Soldiers volunteer to beautify local park

U.S. Army Garrison Japan Command Sgt. Maj Justin Turner tills the soil in a flowerbed June 8 at Yatoyama Park near Camp Zama, Japan. Turner joined 10 members of Camp Zama’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, or BOSS, at the park to help pull weeds and cultivate the soil for flower planting.

