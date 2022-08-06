Sgt. Yezre’el Askew, assigned to the U.S. Army Band Japan and vice president of Camp Zama’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, tills the soil in a flowerbed June 8 at Yatoyama Park near Camp Zama, Japan. Ten BOSS Soldiers were at the park to help pull weeds and cultivate the soil for flower planting.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 02:01
|Photo ID:
|7263812
|VIRIN:
|220608-A-HP857-693
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|881.7 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama BOSS Soldiers volunteer to beautify local park [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama BOSS Soldiers volunteer to beautify local park
