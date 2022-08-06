Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama BOSS Soldiers volunteer to beautify local park

    Camp Zama BOSS Soldiers volunteer to beautify local park

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A member of Camp Zama’s BOSS program, center, pulls weeds in a flowerbed June 8 at Yatoyama Park near Camp Zama, Japan, alongside local volunteer members.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 02:01
    This work, Camp Zama BOSS Soldiers volunteer to beautify local park, by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

