Members of Camp Zama’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, or BOSS, pose for a group photo with a local volunteer team June 8 at Yatoyama Park near Camp Zama, Japan, after working together there to help pull weeds and cultivate the soil for flower planting.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 02:01 Photo ID: 7263813 VIRIN: 220608-A-HP857-755 Resolution: 1000x667 Size: 947.11 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Zama BOSS Soldiers volunteer to beautify local park [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.