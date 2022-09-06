Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35 65th Aggressor Squadron activation ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    F-35 65th Aggressor Squadron activation ceremony

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Brandon Nauta, 65th Aggressor Squadron commander, assumes command of the 65 AGRS during an activation ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 9, 2022. The aggressor squadron acts as an opposing force in sorties by replicating enemy tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 17:46
    Photo ID: 7263246
    VIRIN: 220609-F-YO028-1079
    Resolution: 5064x3369
    Size: 9.32 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 65th Aggressor Squadron activation ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35 65th Aggressor Squadron activation ceremony
    F-35 65th Aggressor Squadron activation ceremony
    F-35 65th Aggressor Squadron activation ceremony
    F-35 65th Aggressor Squadron activation ceremony
    F-35 65th Aggressor Squadron activation ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Air Combat Command
    Nellis AFB
    activation
    activation ceremony
    training
    65th Aggressor Squadron
    65 AGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT