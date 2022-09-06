Lt. Col. Brandon Nauta, 65th Aggressor Squadron commander, makes remarks during the activation ceremony for the 65 AGRS at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 9, 2022. The aggressor squadron’s mission is to prepare warfighters to win in air combat against any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 17:45
|Photo ID:
|7263247
|VIRIN:
|220609-F-YO028-1095
|Resolution:
|5133x3415
|Size:
|9.5 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35 65th Aggressor Squadron activation ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
