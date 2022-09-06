Lt. Col. Brandon Nauta, 65th Aggressor Squadron commander, speaks at the activation ceremony of the 65 AGRS at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 9, 2022. The 65 AGRS mission is to know, teach and replicate fifth-generation air adversaries to enhance training for U.S. and allied warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 17:47 Photo ID: 7263243 VIRIN: 220609-F-YO028-1074 Resolution: 4796x3191 Size: 7.87 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35 65th Aggressor Squadron activation ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.