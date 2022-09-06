Col. Scott Mills, 57th Operations Group commander, passes the guidon of the newly-activated 65th Aggressor Squadron to Lt. Col. Brandon Nauta, 65 AGRS commander, during an activation ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 9, 2022. The aggressor squadron acts as an opposing force in sorties by replicating enemy tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 17:50 Photo ID: 7263244 VIRIN: 220609-F-YO028-1057 Resolution: 5560x3699 Size: 11.13 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35 65th Aggressor Squadron activation ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.