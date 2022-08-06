Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRG and CF ground breaking ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    CRG and CF ground breaking ceremony

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rita Zambrana, operation management technician, 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, speaks as master of ceremony during the contingency response and communications groundbreaking ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 8, 2022. These modern facilities are the first congressionally authorized military construction projects the Puerto Rico Air National Guard has executed since 2002, with an estimate cost of $34.6 million and will support the contingency response group and communications flight with office, deployment processing, and warehouse space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 11:27
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
    Contingency Response and Communications Groundbreaking Ceremony
    Contingency Response and Communications Groundbreaking Ceremony
    Contingency Response and Communications Groundbreaking Ceremony
    CRG and CF ground breaking ceremony
    CRG and CF ground breaking ceremony
    CRG and CF ground breaking ceremony

    156th Wing begins construction on $34.6 million mission essential facilities

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

