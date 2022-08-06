Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Contingency Response and Communications Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Contingency Response and Communications Groundbreaking Ceremony

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa Rodriguez 

    156th Wing

    Puerto Rico National Guard leadership and key representatives for the project break ground during the contingency response and communications groundbreaking ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 8, 2022. These modern facilities are the first congressionally authorized military construction projects the Puerto Rico Air National Guard has executed since 2002, with an estimated cost of $34.6 million and will support the contingency response group and communications flight with office, deployment processing, and warehouse space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa Rodriguez

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 11:27
    Photo ID: 7262404
    VIRIN: 220605-Z-OY199-1006
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 20.71 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contingency Response and Communications Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Marrissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Contingency Response and Communications Groundbreaking Ceremony
    Contingency Response and Communications Groundbreaking Ceremony
    Contingency Response and Communications Groundbreaking Ceremony
    CRG and CF ground breaking ceremony
    CRG and CF ground breaking ceremony
    CRG and CF ground breaking ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    156th Wing begins construction on $34.6 million mission essential facilities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Groundbreaking Ceremony
    PRANG
    156th Wing
    PRNG Leadership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT