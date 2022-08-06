CRG and CF ground breaking ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Pete Boone, commander, 156th Wing, speaks during the contingency response and communications groundbreaking ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 8, 2022. These modern facilities are the first congressionally authorized military construction projects the Puerto Rico Air National Guard has executed since 2002, with an estimate cost of $34.6 million and will support the contingency response group and communications flight with office, deployment processing, and warehouse space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

