Puerto Rico National Guard leadership and key representatives for the project pause during the contingency response and communications groundbreaking ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 8, 2022. These modern facilities are the first congressionally authorized military construction projects the Puerto Rico Air National Guard has executed since 2002, with an estimated cost of $34.6 million and will support the contingency response group and communications flight with office, deployment processing, and warehouse space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa Rodriguez)

