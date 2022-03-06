Sgt. Malinda Crummitt, BOSS vice president, tries to walk a straight line while wearing googles that simulate what an intoxicated person sees during the June 3, 2022, BOSS Day. The Army Substance Abuse office provided a table during the event to help Soldiers understand the dangers of drinking to excess.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 08:50
|Photo ID:
|7262049
|VIRIN:
|220603-A-SO154-534
|Resolution:
|3392x2444
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BOSS Day celebrates Single Soldiers [Image 5 of 5], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BOSS Day celebrates Single Soldiers
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT