    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BOSS Day celebrates Single Soldiers [Image 3 of 5]

    BOSS Day celebrates Single Soldiers

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Malinda Crummitt, BOSS vice president, tries to walk a straight line while wearing googles that simulate what an intoxicated person sees during the June 3, 2022, BOSS Day. The Army Substance Abuse office provided a table during the event to help Soldiers understand the dangers of drinking to excess.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 08:50
    Photo ID: 7262049
    VIRIN: 220603-A-SO154-534
    Resolution: 3392x2444
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BOSS Day celebrates Single Soldiers [Image 5 of 5], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    quality of life
    Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers
    BOSS Day
    Army Continuing Education
    Moncrief Army Health Clinic
    Installation Management Command-Fort Jackson

