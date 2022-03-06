Single Soldiers, single parents and geographically separated Soldiers pose for a photo with Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Cesar Duran during the June 3, 2022, BOSS Day. The day celebrates the contributions and selfless service of single Soldiers to the Fort Jackson and local communities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 08:50 Photo ID: 7262050 VIRIN: 220603-A-SO154-845 Resolution: 3400x2426 Size: 1.33 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BOSS Day celebrates Single Soldiers [Image 5 of 5], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.