    BOSS Day celebrates Single Soldiers [Image 4 of 5]

    BOSS Day celebrates Single Soldiers

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Single Soldiers, single parents and geographically separated Soldiers pose for a photo with Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Cesar Duran during the June 3, 2022, BOSS Day. The day celebrates the contributions and selfless service of single Soldiers to the Fort Jackson and local communities.

    quality of life
    Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers
    BOSS Day
    Army Continuing Education
    Moncrief Army Health Clinic
    Installation Management Command-Fort Jackson

