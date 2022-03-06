Lt. Blake Brauning, a dietician from Moncrief Army Health Clinic, makes hamburgers for Soldiers during the BOSS Day event June 3, 2022. The event was held to celebrate the contributions and selfless service of single Soldiers, single parents and geographically separated Soldiers working on Fort Jackson.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 08:50 Photo ID: 7262047 VIRIN: 220603-A-SO154-399 Resolution: 2819x2065 Size: 689.74 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BOSS Day celebrates Single Soldiers [Image 5 of 5], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.