BOSS Day celebrates Single Soldiers

Lt. Blake Brauning, a dietician from Moncrief Army Health Clinic, makes hamburgers for Soldiers during the BOSS Day event June 3, 2022. The event was held to celebrate the contributions and selfless service of single Soldiers, single parents and geographically separated Soldiers working on Fort Jackson.
|06.03.2022
|06.09.2022 08:50
|7262047
|220603-A-SO154-399
|2819x2065
|689.74 KB
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|0
|0
