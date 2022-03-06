BOSS Day celebrates Single Soldiers

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Staff Sgt. Michael Overby, left, and Pfc. Brian Dallas, right, both assigned to 3rd...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | Staff Sgt. Michael Overby, left, and Pfc. Brian Dallas, right, both assigned to 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, play a bean bag game during BOSS Day June 3, 2022. The day celebrated the contributions and selfless service of single Soldiers, single parents and geographically separated Soldiers to the Fort Jackson and local area communities. see less | View Image Page

Fort Jackson’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers celebrated the contributions of single Soldiers to the total Army force by hosting a BOSS Day event June 3.



The day began with playing sports during physical training followed by morning breakfast and a series of resource presentations at the post theater.



“This is our first annual Fort Jackson BOSS Day for single Soldiers,” said Sgt. Malinda Crummitt, BOSS vice president. “We wanted to take a day to celebrate single Soldiers for not only their role in the military but for their selfless service they give on a continuous basis to the communities on and off the installation.”



Crummitt explained Soldiers live a busy life and often are unable to dedicate the necessary time to get information about the available resources across the installation. Her and the BOSS team organized a morning of briefings to bring those resources to the Soldiers during a series of briefings at the post theater.



Directorates and agencies provided a wealth of resources to help enhance Soldier’s lives by proving information on personal finance, savings and investments, personal health and testing through the Army Wellness Center, education and grant information through the Education Center, behavioral health and recommendations from the Soldiers about future events and briefs they would like to see provided through BOSS.



“I was able to get a three-day pass and volunteered for the event in the morning,” Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Dejarlar, a drill sergeant assigned to 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment. “It’s nice having a program like this when I can get away from my job and get my mind off things. I’ve done a lot of BOSS events so I would recommend BOSS to others, especially if I see them just hanging around the barracks all the time.”



After the briefings concluded, Soldiers made their way to the BOSS headquarters on Bragg Street for a short briefing from 193rd Holistic Health and Fitness and dietician from Moncrief Army Health Clinic before diving into a lunch of hamburgers, chips, potato salad and fruit.



“There are about 200 Soldiers who live in these barracks and those who reside off post qualify for the BOSS program,” said Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Cesar Duran. “It’s for your benefit and I need your help to keep the program going. I want to encourage you to come out and join us and get the word out.”



Duran explained how the program is available to single Soldiers as well as single parents and geographically separated Soldiers as well.



“Social media is a great way to find out what’s going on,” Crummitt said.



Boss can be found at BOSS Fort Jackson on Facebook and @FortJacksonBOSS on Twitter.



The Boss Day finished out with games and socializing at the BOSS office and a group photo.



“It was a barbeque get together,” said Sgt. Cortnie Cross, a supply noncommissioned officer assigned to 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment. “It got the single Soldiers together and let them have a good time for a while. It was nice.”