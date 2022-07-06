607th Combat Weather Squadron Assumption of Command

Lt. Col. Nessa Hock, 607th Combat Weather Squadron (CWS) commander, gives her acceptance speech after assuming command of the 607th CWS at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. The 607th CWS is responsible for all planning and coordination efforts necessary to provide weather support to the United States Army during armistice conditions in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)
