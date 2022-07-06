Lt. Col. Nessa Hock, 607th Combat Weather Squadron (CWS) commander, gives her acceptance speech after assuming command of the 607th CWS at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. The 607th CWS is responsible for all planning and coordination efforts necessary to provide weather support to the United States Army during armistice conditions in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 03:28 Photo ID: 7261736 VIRIN: 220607-F-EU152-0168 Resolution: 5769x3838 Size: 7.35 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 607th Combat Weather Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.