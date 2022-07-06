Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    607th Combat Weather Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 4 of 4]

    607th Combat Weather Squadron Assumption of Command

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Lt. Col. Nessa Hock, 607th Combat Weather Squadron (CWS) commander, gives her acceptance speech after assuming command of the 607th CWS at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. The 607th CWS is responsible for all planning and coordination efforts necessary to provide weather support to the United States Army during armistice conditions in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

    Ceremony
    Assumption of Command
    Combat Weather
    607th

