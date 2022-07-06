607th Combat Weather Squadron Assumption of Command

Col. Scott Morgan, 607th Air Support Operations Group commander, introduces Lt. Col. Nessa Hock, the incoming 607th Combat Weather Squadron’s commander, during the 607th ASOG Assumption of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. Hock’s most recent assignment was serving as the executive officer to the Air Force Director of Weather at the U.S. Air Force Headquarters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 03:33
|Photo ID:
|7261734
|VIRIN:
|220607-F-EU152-0063
|Resolution:
|5757x3830
|Size:
|6.45 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
