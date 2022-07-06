Col. Scott Morgan, 607th Air Support Operations Group commander, introduces Lt. Col. Nessa Hock, the incoming 607th Combat Weather Squadron’s commander, during the 607th ASOG Assumption of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. Hock’s most recent assignment was serving as the executive officer to the Air Force Director of Weather at the U.S. Air Force Headquarters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 03:33 Photo ID: 7261734 VIRIN: 220607-F-EU152-0063 Resolution: 5757x3830 Size: 6.45 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 607th Combat Weather Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.