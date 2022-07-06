Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    607th Combat Weather Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    607th Combat Weather Squadron Assumption of Command

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members of the 607th Combat Weather Squadron (CWS) stand at attention for the playing of the U.S. National Anthem during the 607th CWS) Assumption of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. The National Anthem is traditionally played during the posting of colors, conducted by the base honor guard at the beginning of official ceremonies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 03:34
    Photo ID: 7261733
    VIRIN: 220607-F-EU152-0035
    Resolution: 4470x2974
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 607th Combat Weather Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Assumption of Command
    Combat Weather
    607th

