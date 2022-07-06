607th Combat Weather Squadron Assumption of Command

Members of the 607th Combat Weather Squadron (CWS) stand at attention for the playing of the U.S. National Anthem during the 607th CWS) Assumption of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. The National Anthem is traditionally played during the posting of colors, conducted by the base honor guard at the beginning of official ceremonies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

