Col. Scott Morgan, 607th Air Support Operations Group commander, left, presents Lt. Col. Nessa Hock, 607th Combat Weather Squadron (CWS) commander, the guidon during the Assumption of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. The 607th CWS is responsible for all planning and coordination efforts necessary to provide weather support to the United States Army during armistice conditions in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 03:30 Photo ID: 7261735 VIRIN: 220607-F-EU152-0110 Resolution: 4780x3180 Size: 4.67 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 607th Combat Weather Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.