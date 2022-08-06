YOKOHAMA; Japan (June 8; 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jessica Harlan volunteers during a cleanup event at the Yokohama Foreign General Cemetery. Commander; Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Ikego Detachment organized a volunteer event to assist in the upkeep of the Yokohama Foreign General Cemetery. For; 75 years; CFAY has provided; maintained; and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces; tenant commands; and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their; families. (U.S. Navy photo by SN Darren Cordoviz)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 01:17
|Photo ID:
|7261675
|VIRIN:
|220608-N-RG232-1039
|Resolution:
|4426x2946
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokohama Foreign General Cemetery Cleanup [Image 7 of 7], by SN Darren Cordoviz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT