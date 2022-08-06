Yokohama Foreign General Cemetery Cleanup

YOKOHAMA; Japan (June 8; 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jessica Harlan volunteers during a cleanup event at the Yokohama Foreign General Cemetery. Commander; Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Ikego Detachment organized a volunteer event to assist in the upkeep of the Yokohama Foreign General Cemetery. For; 75 years; CFAY has provided; maintained; and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces; tenant commands; and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their; families. (U.S. Navy photo by SN Darren Cordoviz)

