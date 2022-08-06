Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokohama Foreign General Cemetery Cleanup [Image 4 of 7]

    Yokohama Foreign General Cemetery Cleanup

    YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOHAMA, Japan (June 8, 2022) Master-at-Arms First Class Edison Bentacur and Retail Services Specialist Second Class Ernest Barrera volunteers during a cleanup event at the Yokohama Foreign General Cemetery. Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Ikego Detachment organized a volunteer event to assist in the upkeep of the Yokohama Foreign General Cemetery. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by SN Darren Cordoviz)

    VIRIN: 220608-N-RG232-1105
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokohama Foreign General Cemetery Cleanup [Image 7 of 7], by SN Darren Cordoviz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokohama Foreign General Cemetery
    CFAY
    Ikego

