YOKOHAMA, Japan (June 8, 2022) Volunteers cleanup at the Yokohama Foreign General Cemetery from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Ikego Detachment to assist in the upkeep of the Yokohama Foreign General Cemetery. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by SN Darren Cordoviz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 01:17 Photo ID: 7261679 VIRIN: 220608-N-RG232-1121 Resolution: 4437x2953 Size: 3.52 MB Location: YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokohama Foreign General Cemetery Cleanup [Image 7 of 7], by SN Darren Cordoviz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.