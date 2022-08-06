YOKOHAMA, Japan (June 8, 2022) Volunteers of a cleanup event at the Yokohama Foreign General Cemetery pose for a photo. Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Ikego Detachment organized a volunteer event to assist in the upkeep of the Yokohama Foreign General Cemetery. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by SN Darren Cordoviz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 01:17 Photo ID: 7261680 VIRIN: 220608-N-RG232-1136 Resolution: 4521x3009 Size: 3.91 MB Location: YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokohama Foreign General Cemetery Cleanup [Image 7 of 7], by SN Darren Cordoviz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.