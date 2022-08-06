CGC Buckthorn completes Operation Spring Restore

U.S. Coast Guard Machinery Technician 3rd Class Michael Stefanski, CGC Buckthorn, measures the thickness in the links of the chain while underway on the St. Marys River, June 8, 2022. If a chain is too thin from wear, the link is replaced before the buoy is repositioned in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 00:33
|Photo ID:
|7261635
|VIRIN:
|220608-G-BQ174-2293
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
