U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Paul Wenzel, CGC Buckthorn, transits the pier on Lime Island, Michigan, June 7, 2022. CGC Buckthorn utilizes Lime Island to store seasonal aids to navigation not in use. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 00:33
|Photo ID:
|7261632
|VIRIN:
|220608-G-BQ174-2068
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CGC Buckthorn completes Operation Spring Restore [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
