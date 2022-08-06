U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Paul Wenzel, CGC Buckthorn, transits the pier on Lime Island, Michigan, June 7, 2022. CGC Buckthorn utilizes Lime Island to store seasonal aids to navigation not in use. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 00:33 Photo ID: 7261632 VIRIN: 220608-G-BQ174-2068 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.28 MB Location: MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CGC Buckthorn completes Operation Spring Restore [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.