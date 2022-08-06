Crewmembers aboard CGC Buckthorn (WLI 642) position the winter buoys while moored on Lime Island, Michigan, June 8, 2022. Winter aids to navigation are constructed to sustain pressure from ice buildup. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 00:33
|Photo ID:
|7261634
|VIRIN:
|220608-G-BQ174-2028
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CGC Buckthorn completes Operation Spring Restore [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT