CGC Buckthorn completes Operation Spring Restore

U.S. Coast Guard Fireman Damian Concannon, CGC Buckthorn, utilizes a chain hook to position the chain on the buoy deck while underway on the St. Marys River, June 8, 2022. The chain is laid on the deck to ensure it does not tangle or prevent the safe reposition of the buoy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

