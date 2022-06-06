Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Marks Completion of State-of-the-art Maintenance Operation Center (MOC)

Story by Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, Va. – The Maintenance Operation Center (MOC) celebrated the opening of its new state-of-the-art facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony, June 6.



The MOC, located on Naval Station Norfolk’s V-88 building, fosters a data driven environment to drive down maintenance cost and further increase mission capable (MC) rates across naval aviation. The new facility construct allows for a central collaboration point between the various cells to make necessary decisions that prioritize expedited delivery of necessary parts or technical assistance, while providing valuable insight to the end user for efficient handling of aircraft.



The ceremonial ribbon was cut by the Navy’s Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. William Lescher, and Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, Rear Adm. John Meier, who both spoke on this mile-stone achievement and what it means for naval aviation. The MOC IT team was also able to show off their technical prowess by having a virtual ribbon displayed and cut at the same time.



“This facility is what I would describe as a world class facility. And in my 36 years in the Navy, I’ve never seen a better facility that is more equipped in terms of technology, displays, data management and even ergonomics,” Meier said. “I can tell you that the Sailors that work here are excited. They’re innovative, they’re looking for new ways to do business. And I think this is just the culmination of this first phase and is the beginning of how we conduct business as Naval Air Force.”



The MOC concept was first introduced to naval aviation in late 2018 as part of the Naval Sustainment System-Aviation (NSS-A) initiative and is one of NSS-A’s seven pillars in order to reach across siloed activities to create a holistic approach to maintaining naval aircraft readiness goals.



The opening of this facility comes at a historic time in naval aviation as this year marks the centennial of naval aircraft carriers (CONAC). Similar to the evolution of the aircraft carrier, the MOC represents a revolutionary step in how the Navy maintains a lethal and ready force for the future.



“The MOC has fundamentally changed the way we perform aviation maintenance in the Navy,” Lescher said. “The facility is world-class, but what makes the MOC come alive is the hard work and collaboration of everyone involved.”



Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (COMNAVAIRLANT) is responsible for six nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, 54 aircraft squadrons, 1,200 aircraft and 43,000 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel with priorities focused on warfighting, people, and readiness by providing combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with a focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing.

