2nd Marine Logistics Group Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, the commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, stands for pass in review with previous commanding generals of the unit during a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 8, 2022. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams assumed command of 2nd Marine Logistics Group from Brig. Gen. Forrest C. Poole III. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)

