2nd Marine Logistics Group Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, the incoming commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, left, receives the unit colors from Brig. Gen. Forrest C. Poole III, the outgoing commanding General of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, during a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 8, 2022. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams assumed command of 2nd Marine Logistics Group from Brig. Gen. Forrest C. Poole III. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)

