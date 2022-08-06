Brigadier General McWilliams assumes command of 2nd Marine Logistics Group

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams assumed command of 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG) from Brig. Gen. Forrest C. Poole III during a change of command ceremony at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 8, 2022.



“If you think about the things we celebrate in the Marine Corps, one of them is the passing down of legacy,” said Poole, reflecting on his time in command. “On 6 June, we recognized the 104th anniversary of the attack on Belleau Wood. We think about the legacy those Marines and Sailors left for us. And that’s the legacy that these Marines and Sailors [of 2nd MLG] are carrying forward.”



Poole, who served as the commanding general of 2nd MLG from May 2020 to June 2022, led the Group during the COVID-19 pandemic, sustaining comprehensive combat service support to the Marines and Sailors of II Marine Expeditionary Force and the greater Fleet Marine Force.



Most notably, he served as commanding general of Task Force Quantico during Operation Allies Welcome at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, from August to December 2021.



Poole will be taking his next assignment at Installations and Logistics Command to serve as Director of Logistics, Plans, Policy, and Strategic Mobility, Installation Logistics Department, Headquarters Marine Corps.



McWilliams arrived to take command of the Group following a successful tour while serving as deputy commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South in New Orleans, Louisiana. This marks a return to the Group for the commanding general after previously serving as commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 8 and Combat Logistics Regiment 2.



“I want to thank the Marines and Sailors of 2nd MLG, both past and present,” said McWilliams. “These are the Marines and Sailors who taught me, who mentored me, who picked me up and pulled me along to move forward. Today, as I join your ranks, I am humbled and honored to continue to serve alongside you once again.”

