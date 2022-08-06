Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 8]

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Change of Command Ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Meshaq Hylton 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    A U.S. Marine Corps color guard from 2nd Marine Logistics Group stands at attention during a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 8, 2022. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams assumed command of 2nd Marine Logistics Group from Brig. Gen. Forrest C. Poole III. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 14:33
    This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Meshaq Hylton, identified by DVIDS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Brigadier General McWilliams assumes command of 2nd Marine Logistics Group

    General
    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    Marines
    Change of Command
    2nd Marine Logistics Group

