Minnesotans Compete at Croatian Best Soldier Competition

Brig. Gen. Ivan Jurić, Croatian Armed Forces, speaks at the awards ceramony for the Croatian Best Soldier Competition during an award ceremony on May 26, 2022, near Slunj, Croatia. The Minnesota National Guard sent two competitors because Croatia and Minnesota have worked together for over 25 years as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program which enable them to participate in events like this. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Location: ZAGREB, HR