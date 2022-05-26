Minnesotans Compete at Croatian Best Soldier Competition

Sgt. Richard Carlson (left), a Health Care Specialist with the Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Battalion, 94th Cavalry Regiment and Spc. Nathaniel Miska (right), a Carpentry and Masonry Specialist with the 850th Engineer Company sit amongst the 73 competitors of the Croatian Best Soldier Competition's award ceremony on May 26, 2022, near Slunj, Croatia. Croatia and Minnesota have worked together for over 25 years as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program which enable them to particpate in events like this. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

