Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minnesotans Compete at Croatian Best Soldier Competition [Image 1 of 10]

    Minnesotans Compete at Croatian Best Soldier Competition

    ZAGREB, CROATIA

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Sgt. Richard Carlson (left), a Health Care Specialist with the Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Battalion, 94th Cavalry Regiment and Spc. Nathaniel Miska (right), a Carpentry and Masonry Specialist with the 850th Engineer Company sit amongst the 73 competitors of the Croatian Best Soldier Competition's award ceremony on May 26, 2022, near Slunj, Croatia. Croatia and Minnesota have worked together for over 25 years as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program which enable them to particpate in events like this. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 12:53
    Photo ID: 7260562
    VIRIN: 220524-Z-KO357-3556
    Resolution: 6664x4443
    Size: 19.34 MB
    Location: ZAGREB, HR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesotans Compete at Croatian Best Soldier Competition [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minnesotans Compete at Croatian Best Soldier Competition
    Minnesotans Compete at Croatian Best Soldier Competition
    Minnesotans Compete at Croatian Best Soldier Competition
    Minnesotans Compete at Croatian Best Soldier Competition
    Minnesotans Compete at Croatian Best Soldier Competition
    Minnesotans Compete at Croatian Best Soldier Competition
    Minnesotans Compete at Croatian Best Soldier Competition
    Minnesotans Compete at Croatian Best Soldier Competition
    Minnesotans Compete at Croatian Best Soldier Competition
    Minnesotans Compete at Croatian Best Soldier Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    Croatia
    State Partnership Program
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT