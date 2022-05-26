Minnesotans Compete at Croatian Best Soldier Competition

(From left to right) Spc. Nathaniel Miska, a Carpentry and Masonry Specialist with the 850th Engineer Company; Brig. Gen. Daniel Gabrielli, Assistant Adjutant General for the Minnesota Air National Guard; Sgt. Richard Carlson, a Health Care Specialist with the Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Battalion, 94th Cavalry Regiment; Sgt. 1st Class Switchtenberg, sponsor for the Minnesota National Guard competitors; and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Soper, Command Senior Enlisted Leader for the Minnesota National Guard post for a photo after the Croatian Best Soldier Competition's award ceremony on May 26, 2022, near Slunj, Croatia. The Minnesota National Guard sent two competitiors because Croatia and Minnesota have worked together for over 25 years as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program which enable them to participate in events like this. Spc. Miska came in 4th among international competitors and 33rd overall. Sgt. Carlson placed 9th among international competitors and 50th overall. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

