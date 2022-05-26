Minnesotans Compete at Croatian Best Soldier Competition

Brig. Gen. Daniel Gabrielli, Assistant Adjutant General for the Minnesota Air National Guard, claps for the winners of the Croatian Best Soldier Competition during an award ceremony on May 26, 2022, near Slunj, Croatia. Croatia and Minnesota have worked together for over 25 years as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program which enable them to particpate in events like this. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

