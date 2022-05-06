Service members from varying countries present a salute during the Iron Mike Memorial Ceremony in Normandy, France, June 5, 2022. The ceremony paid tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for peace, freedom and dignity during D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 04:59
|Photo ID:
|7259802
|VIRIN:
|220605-F-LJ715-3617
|Resolution:
|4845x3192
|Size:
|12.83 MB
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Forces, and their allies, commemorate D-Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT