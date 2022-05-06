Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Forces, and their allies, commemorate D-Day [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Forces, and their allies, commemorate D-Day

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Service members from varying countries present a salute during the Iron Mike Memorial Ceremony in Normandy, France, June 5, 2022. The ceremony paid tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for peace, freedom and dignity during D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 04:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Forces, and their allies, commemorate D-Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    DDay
    37th Airlift Squadron

