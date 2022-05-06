Service members from varying countries present a salute during the Iron Mike Memorial Ceremony in Normandy, France, June 5, 2022. The ceremony paid tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for peace, freedom and dignity during D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 04:59 Photo ID: 7259802 VIRIN: 220605-F-LJ715-3617 Resolution: 4845x3192 Size: 12.83 MB Location: NORMANDY, FR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Forces, and their allies, commemorate D-Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.