U.S. Forces, and their allies, commemorate D-Day

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C., speaks to attendees at the Iron Mike Memorial Ceremony in Normandy, France, June 5, 2022. Iron Mike is an airborne trooper statue, and is a tribute to the American Soldiers who bravely fought on D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

