    U.S. Forces, and their allies, commemorate D-Day [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Forces, and their allies, commemorate D-Day

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army Airborne soldier glides into a drop zone in Normandy, France, June 5, 2022. The soldiers landed in the same area the Germans purposely flooded during World War II in an attempt to defeat U.S. Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    DDay
    37th Airlift Squadron

