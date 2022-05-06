U.S. Forces, and their allies, commemorate D-Day

A U.S. Army Airborne soldier glides into a drop zone in Normandy, France, June 5, 2022. The soldiers landed in the same area the Germans purposely flooded during World War II in an attempt to defeat U.S. Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 04:59
|Photo ID:
|7259798
|VIRIN:
|220605-F-LJ715-3104
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|7.94 MB
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
