U.S. Forces, and their allies, commemorate D-Day

Iron Mike Memorial Ceremony participants are presented with wreaths to place at the base of the Airborne Trooper statue in Normandy, France, June 5, 2022. The ceremony commemorated the brave men that fought repeated German attacks on June 6, 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

