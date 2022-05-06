U.S. Forces, and their allies, commemorate D-Day

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Iron Mike Memorial Ceremony participants are presented with wreaths to place at the base of the Airborne Trooper statue in Normandy, France, June 5, 2022. The ceremony commemorated the brave men that fought repeated German attacks on June 6, 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    DDay
    37th Airlift Squadron

