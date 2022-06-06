Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC BWC 2022: WTBD Lanes Day One [Image 8 of 10]

    USARPAC BWC 2022: WTBD Lanes Day One

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Blaine Lawler, an infantryman assigned to the 25th Infantry Division stationed at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, operates a simple key loader during a series of warrior tasks and battle drills June 6 at Lightning Academy, Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii, at the 2022 USARPAC’s Best Warrior Competition. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Detachment.)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 18:16
    Photo ID: 7259280
    VIRIN: 220606-A-IV381-1076
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    Hometown: SPRING LAKE, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC BWC 2022: WTBD Lanes Day One [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    USARPAC BWC 2022

