    USARPAC BWC 2022: WTBD Lanes Day One [Image 3 of 10]

    USARPAC BWC 2022: WTBD Lanes Day One

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Jamal Walker, a musician assigned to U.S. Army Japan stationed at Camp Zama, Japan, conducts a radio check during a series of warrior tasks and battle drills June 6 at Lightning Academy, Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii, at the 2022 USARPAC’s Best Warrior Competition. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 18:16
    Photo ID: 7259275
    VIRIN: 220606-A-IV381-1033
    Resolution: 4042x2695
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC BWC 2022: WTBD Lanes Day One [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

