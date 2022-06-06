Staff Sgt. Joshua Mubarak, a fire support specialist assigned to the 25th Infantry Division stationed at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, participates in a series of warrior tasks and battle drills June 6 at Lightning Academy, Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii, during the 2022 USARPAC’s Best Warrior Competition. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 18:16
|Photo ID:
|7259274
|VIRIN:
|220606-A-IV381-1014
|Resolution:
|3174x2116
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC BWC 2022: WTBD Lanes Day One [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT