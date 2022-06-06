USARPAC BWC 2022: WTBD Lanes Day One

Spc. Jacob Byrd, a musician assigned to U.S. Army Japan stationed at Camp Zama, Japan, conducts a radio check during a series of warrior tasks and battle drills June 6 at Lightning Academy, Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii, at the 2022 USARPAC’s Best Warrior Competition. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Detachment.)

Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US