A member of the Armée de l'Air et de l’Espace (French Air and Space Force) boards a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing before executing a military free fall near Cazaux Air Base, France, May 6, 2022. The MFF was part of exercise Athena, a French-led joint and combined Special Operation Forces exercise that validates the full spectrum of integrated component and partner capabilities. Exercises like Athena allow U.S. service members to train at the operational and tactical echelon as a combined, joint force with SOF setting the conditions for larger operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Kaitlyn Danner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 07:03 Photo ID: 7257479 VIRIN: 220506-F-MA528-0019 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 9.01 MB Location: GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Athena 2022 - French Military Free Fall at Dusk [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Kaitlyn Danner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.