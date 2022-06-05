Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Athena 2022 - French Military Free Fall at Dusk [Image 5 of 6]

    Athena 2022 - French Military Free Fall at Dusk

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.06.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kaitlyn Danner 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Armée de l'Air et de l’Espace (French Air and Space Force) hold a Jumpmaster Briefing in preparation for a military free fall from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing near Cazaux Air Base, France, May 6, 2022. The MFF was part of exercise Athena, a French-led joint and combined Special Operation Forces exercise that validates the full spectrum of integrated component and partner capabilities. Training with joint and combined Allies increases lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Kaitlyn Danner)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 07:04
    Photo ID: 7257481
    VIRIN: 220506-F-MA528-0020
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.47 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Athena 2022 - French Military Free Fall at Dusk [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Kaitlyn Danner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    France
    MC-130J
    MFF
    Athena22

