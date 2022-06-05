A member of the Armée de l'Air et de l’Espace (French Air and Space Force) prepares for a military free fall while on a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing near Cazaux Air Base, France, May 6, 2022. The MFF was part of exercise Athena, a French-led joint and combined Special Operation Forces exercise that validates the full spectrum of integrated component and partner capabilities. Training with joint and combined Allies increases lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Kaitlyn Danner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 07:04 Photo ID: 7257482 VIRIN: 220506-F-MA528-0021 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 23.26 MB Location: GB Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Athena 2022 - French Military Free Fall at Dusk [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Kaitlyn Danner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.